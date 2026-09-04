Investigating the Bible: Ben Franklin and the Bible

Benjamin Franklin’s likeness graces $100 bills. As a founding father of our country, he helped draft and then signed our Declaration of Independence. Before these, he became famous for publishing from 1733 to 1758 “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” which he wrote under the pseudonym of Richard Saunders. There is no record that he used the Bible in his writing; he only acknowledged that he used “the wisdom of many ages and nations.” He transformed truths into pithy, memorable, and humorous sayings. “A penny saved, is a penny earned,” is attributed to him. However, an internet search reveals he wrote, “A penny saved is a penny got” and it was published previously by another. Today, we walk by a penny on a sidewalk. In 1776, a penny purchased $38 worth of goods; the advice was not about pocket change. However, Franklin’s wit is undisputed and his sayings are often supported by the Bible. Here are some comparisons.

On speech, Franklin wrote, “Better slip with the foot than tongue,” “Tongue double, brings trouble,” and “He that speaks much, is much mistaken.” The Bible: “One who conceals an offense seeks love, but one who repeats a matter separates friends.” (Proverbs 17:9, New American Standard Version used throughout). “For lack of wood the fire goes out, and where there is no gossiper, quarreling quiets down.” (Proverbs 26:20). “Let no unwholesome word come out from your mouth, but if there is any good word for edification according to the need of the moment, say that, so that it may give grace to those who hear.” (Ephesians 4:29).

On work, Franklin wrote: “Would you live with ease, Do what you ought, and not what you please.” “Diligence is the mother of Good-Luck.” “None preaches better than the ant, and she says nothing.” The Bible: “The hand of the diligent will rule, but the lazy hand will be put to forced labor.” (Proverbs 12:24). “Go to the ant, you lazy one, observe its ways and be wise.” (Proverbs 6:6). “In all labor there is profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty.” (Proverbs 14:23).

On enemies, Franklin wrote: “Do good to thy Friend to keep him, to thy enemy to gain him.” In the Bible is, “When a person’s ways are pleasing to the Lord, he causes even his enemies to make peace with him.” (Proverbs 16:7).

Franklin loved humor. “God heals, and the Doctor takes the Fees.” “A countryman between two Lawyers, is like fish between two cats.” “Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days.” The Bible had a similar verse: “Let your foot rarely be in your neighbor’s house, or he will become weary of you and hate you.” (Proverbs 25:17). Jesus used humor. “Do not judge, so that you will not be judged. “...Why do you look at the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in our own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ and look, the log is in your own eye?” (Matthew 7: 1,3-4).

Franklin’s gravestone has his and his wife’s names. However, at age 22, he composed an epitaph revealing his hope: “The Body of B. Franklin, Printer; Like the cover of an old book, its contents torn out, and stript of its lettering and gilding, lies here, food for worms. But the work shall not be wholly lost: For it will, as he believed, appear once more in a new and more perfect edition, corrected and amended by the Author.” The apostle Paul looked forward to a new body: “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ; who will transform the body of our lowly condition into conformity with His glorious body, by the exertion of the power that He has even to subject all things to Himself.” (Philippians 3:20-21).

David Carlson Pastor (his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County, Oregon resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota.