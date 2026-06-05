June 5, 2026 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: An open letter to Willie Nelson

Dear Mr. Nelson / Willie,

Why a letter to you? One of your early songs was about the book I investigate each week, the Bible. You were out of money, so you sold “The Family Bible”; Claude Gray recorded it: “There’s a family Bible on the table, Its pages worn and hard to read. But the family Bible on the table will ever be my key to memories.” There are similarities in your life with a famous Old Testament musician.

Like you, this man had humble beginnings, though not selling encyclopedias and vacuum cleaners. He was a shepherd, spending days and nights out with sheep. He also loved music and was known for his skills on a string instrument, the harp. Now the king of Israel, Saul, had troubling thoughts and couldn’t sleep. His servants found this shepherd and he would “... take a harp, and played with his hand. Then Saul would become refreshed and well, and the distressing spirit would depart from him.” (1 Samuel 16:23, New King James Version used throughout). And you play your songs for people to help them feel better.

This young Jew also knew how to fight. He had defeated bears and lions who attacked his sheep. You are skilled in two martial arts, holding a second-degree black belt in Taekwondo and a fifth-degree black belt in a Korean martial art.

While this youth’s older brothers were away fighting Philistines, his father sent him to take them food. He saw a giant Philistine, nearly 10 feet tall, taunting the Jews to come and fight, but no man was willing. The youth told the king, “Let no man’s heart fail because of him; your servant will go and fight this Philistine.” (1 Samuel 17:32). When the Philistine saw the boy approaching, he said, “Am I a dog that you come to me with sticks?” (1 Samuel 17:43). The youth replied, “You come to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a javelin; but I come to you in the name of the Lord of the hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defiled. This day the Lord will deliver you into my hand; and I will strike you and take your head from you.” (1 Samuel 17:45-46). And with a stone in his sling, he “... slung it, and struck the Philistine in his forehead, so that the stone sank into his forehead; and he fell on his face to the earth.” (1 Samuel 17:49). Then the boy used the Philistine’s own sword to behead him. Yes, this was young David.

So, David eventually became the king of Israel, and fought many successful battles. However, he was an imperfect man, as you have admitted Willie, in your song about nightlife: “The nightlife ain’t no good life, but it’s my life.” David sinned greatly, much worse than most, and worse than you. He murdered a man to hide his adultery. His sin was exposed and he asked God for forgiveness in one of his songs, Psalm chapter 51.

In your autobiography, he wrote that as a child you often confessed your sin. However, you never felt “scot-free.” You said, “I felt like, wait a minute, that wasn’t enough payment for all my sins. [italics are yours]... I mean, the Church has let me off, but I hadn’t let myself off. That was the real problem — learning to let myself off.”

I have good news for you. The very sinful King David could ‘let himself off’ and know God forgave him. He wrote about that in one of his most popular songs: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.” (Psalm 23:6). So thanks for all your songs. I hope you will be able to sing that last verse with King David.

Dave Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession), lives in Oregon and graduated from Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).