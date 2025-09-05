September 5, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Acts of love

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Carol Burnett is an award-winning comedian. Her childhood was hard, with a divorced and alcoholic mother, an absent father, and surviving on welfare. Her grandmother, “Nanny,” was her loving and trusted caretaker.

Burnett’s national television debut came in 1955 as a guest on a popular children’s show. When Nanny heard about it, she asked, “Well, say hello to me when you get on television.” Carol explained she couldn’t do that, but she had an idea used by other actors. “Nanny, I’ll pull my ear for you. It will be our special signal. From me to you, telling you, ‘I love you, Nanny.’”

Nanny liked the idea a lot. For the rest of Burnett’s television career, at the end of each show, she would tug her earlobe, sending her message of love to her Nanny. There are also physical actions and rituals that have special significance in the Bible.

A touch. Moses passed leadership of Israel to Joshua when he “…laid his hands on him and commissioned him…”. (Numbers 27:23, English Standard Version used throughout). As Barnabas and Paul embarked on their first missionary journey, the church in Jerusalem, fasted, prayed, and “…laid their hands on them and sent them off.” (Acts 13:3). Paul told Timothy : “Do not neglect the gift you have, which was given you by prophecy when the council of elders laid their hands on you.” (1 Timothy 4:14).

A kiss. Paul instructed believers in Rome: “Greet one another with a holy kiss.” (Romans 16:16). He gave the same instruction to other churches. Scholar William Barclay observed that the first churches were small and met in homes. Much like today, when greeting or leaving family members, a kiss is a sweet sign of the family bond. So it was for the church. As churches grew, buildings were less intimate and the practice waned.

A ceremonial meal. Breaking bread and drinking a little wine in the church is celebrated as Communion. Jesus established it before his crucifixion. As they ate this last supper, Jesus “…took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.’” (Luke 22:19-20).

One early church cheapened the solemn event. Church members came to the Lord’s supper hungry and angry at one another. Some pushed others aside to get more food, like crazed shoppers. Some even got drunk on the wine. Paul reminded them of the true meaning of the symbols: “For as often as you eat this bread and drink the cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death until he comes. (1 Corinthians 11:26).

Symbolic acts embed events in memory. I was recently in Gazelle, California, a town 25 miles west of Mount Shasta, to honor the memory of Robert H. Laney, a veteran of World War II. He passed away at age 105. He was the father of our long-time neighbor. Laney recorded his Navy service in his book, One Lucky Sailor. By providence, he avoided death twice. He lost many close friends in the war. At a hillside cemetery, beneath towering Mount Shasta, family and friends gathered. Three American Legion veterans with rifles fired three rounds into the sky, echoing loudly down the valley. One Navy sailor mournfully trumpeted Taps. Then he was joined by another to carefully unfold an American flag and unfurl it for the family to view. Then they slowly refolded the flag, using proper triangular form, and presented it to Mr. Laney’s son. The veterans collected the rifle shot casings, tucked three into the folds of the flag, and gave the rest to the family. These solemn acts blessed a good man’s life and service to our country.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).