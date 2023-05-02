Investigating the Bible 101025

Two women of faith

Two very successful businesswomen, one in the first century and the other in the 20th, were women of faith.

The apostle Paul was on his second missionary when he had a vision in the night: “…a man of Macedonia was standing there, urging him and saying, ‘Come over to Macedonia and help us.’” (Acts 16:9, English Standard Version used throughout). Paul and Silas crossed the northern tip of the Mediterranean Sea on a ship and arrived at Philippi in Macedonia. They learned that on Sabbath days there, a group gathered to pray by the river just outside the city. When Jews were too few in number or too poor to build a synagogue, they would meet by a river to worship. “One who heard us was a woman named Lydia, from the city of Thyatira, a seller of purple goods, who was a worshiper of God. The Lord opened her heart to pay attention to what said by Paul. And after she was baptized, and her household as well, she urged us, saying, ‘If you have judged me to be faithful to the Lord, come to my house and stay.’ And she prevailed upon us.” (Acts 16: 14-15). Purple dye was extremely expensive, so Lydia would have been wealthy. She is mentioned only here in the New Testament. She was a widow or divorced, since no husband is named.

As a Jew, Paul would have reasons to decline her invitation: She was a woman acting in the unusual role of that time as the head of her household and she was a Gentile. Paul consistently preached the gospel is for everyone, Jew, Greek, slave, free, male, or female, so he stayed with Lydia and her family. Later, Paul and Silas were arrested, beaten, and thrown into prison, but this did not deter Lydia. Paul and Silas “…went out of prison and visited Lydia.” (Acts 16:40). The new church in Philippi grew. Paul remembered them with joy, because of their support for “… the gospel from the first day until now.” (Philippians 1:5). Philippi gave generously to fund Paul’s missionary journeys. He wrote, “…when I left Macedonia, no church entered into partnership with me in giving and receiving, except you only.” (Philippians 4:15). Lydia, no doubt, was a leader in this.

In 1963, after 25 years of successful sales experience, a businesswoman quit her job. She was constantly passed over for promotions because she was a woman. Her managers would claim “men had families to support.” So she decided she would start her own “dream company.” She lived her motto: God first, family second, career third.

One Sunday, her minister asked her to speak to the congregation. The church needed over $200,000 to build a badly needed education building. Fund-raising was slow. The day she spoke she prayed, “You’ll have to tell me what to say, Lord.” When she stood up she surprised herself by saying to the large congregation, “You’ve heard about my company and how we operate on a cash basis. Well, I’ll match whatever you give today. I want cash or checks!” At that time, while her company prospered, she and her husband were not wealthy. When the money collected was totaled at the end of the day, the businesswoman was stunned. The congregation had donated $107,748! She prayed, “Okay, Lord, you got me into this. Now get me out!” As she was thinking how she could get a loan, her son called. Several months before, he had convinced her to make a modest investment in a geologist with a new technique for finding oil, enough for two new wells. He said, “Both wells are gushers! Your income this month will be over $100,000!”

When she passed away in 2001, her company had $1.2 billion in annual sales, a sales force of 800,000 and Mary Kay Ash of Mary Kay Cosmetics had earned a fortune of $98 million.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).