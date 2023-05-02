Investigating the Bible 091925

A selfish, empty life

The word pelf, uncommon for us today, means wealth that is often not accumulated honestly. We get our more common verb “to pilfer” from the same root. On a tombstone in a British cemetery is a poetic inscription which uses pelf. “Here lies a miser who lived for himself; and cared for nothing but gathering pelf. Now, where he is or how he fares, nobody knows and nobody cares.” In the Bible there are many stories of selfish people. Here’s one.

In his youth, David defeated the giant Goliath with faith in God, a rock, and his sling. God continued to give David many victories, so many that women began to sing in the streets, “Saul has struck down his thousands, and David his ten thousands.” (1 Samuel 18:7, English Standard Version used throughout.) King Saul was consumed with jealous rage and plotted to kill David, forcing David and his army to flee from Jerusalem. Soon David’s six hundred men needed food. He sent a small contingent of his men to a wealthy farmer. His army had previously protected the man’s flocks and fields and had never stolen from him. “Now the name of the man was Nabal, and the name of his wife Abigail. The woman was discerning and beautiful, but the man was harsh and badly behaved; he was a Calebite.” (1Samuel 25:3). The Hebrew word for ‘fool’ is nabal. Since it was the man’s given name from his parents at birth, nabal likely meant something positive; his foolish behavior washed that unknown meaning from history. He was a descendent of Caleb, one of the spies sent by Moses to scout out Palestine. Only Joshua and Caleb believed God would give Israel success. Nabal sadly displayed none of Caleb’s godly ways.

Nabal sent David’s servants away with nothing and mocked them. David was furious. “And David said to his men, ‘Every man strap on his sword!’ And every man of them strapped on his sword. David also strapped on his sword.” (1 Samuel 25:13). Abigail learned of her husband’s foolishness and of David’s intention to kill Nabal and all his male servants. Without her husband’s knowledge, she hurried and put together enough bread, wine, cooked meat, and fruit to feed David’s army. She had her young men rush the food to David, then she met him and begged for mercy. David said to her, “Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel, who sent you this day to meet me!” (1 Samuel 25:32). David forgave her and sent her home in peace.

When she arrived home, she found Nabal feasting with friends and drunk. “In the morning, when the wine had gone out of Nabal, his wife told him these things, and his heart died within him, and he became as stone. And about ten days later the Lord struck Nabal, and he died.” (1 Samuel 25:37-38). When David heard of Nabal’s death, he took the wise and gracious Abigail as his wife.

While selfishness has consequences, generosity has its rewards. In Alice Gray’s book, More Stories for the Heart, a parent wrote about her son’s Little League game. He was not the best player on the team, but he had worked diligently. At this game, the coach told her, “We’re going to start your son today in right field. He’s worked hard this year.” The grateful mother thanked the coach and when the team ran to the field, she looked to right field. She couldn’t believe it. Little Eddie was there, the worst player on the team! She was heartbroken for her son. After the game, the coach walked over to her and said, “I wanted you to know that’s a fine young man you have there. When I told your son he could start, he thanked me and then turned me down. He told me to let Eddie start, that it meant much more to him.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).