Investigating the Bible 050826

Investigating the Bible: A Mother’s Love

By: David Carlson Pastor

A newspaper ran a story titled “Mother Couldn’t Swim, But Does and Saves Daughter.” In Connecticut, a woman’s 2-year-old daughter had wandered toward a dangerous river. At the river’s edge, the mother saw her child floating face down, about 30 yards offshore. Although she had never swam, she plunged in, somehow stroked her way to the child and struggled back to the bank, where the child was revived. A mother’s love is profound and self-sacrificial, valuing the life of her children more than her own. In the Bible, there was a mother who so deeply loved her son, that he became a king and the wisest man of the ancient world. However, her story has a tragic beginning.

“It happened, late one afternoon, when David arose from his couch and was walking on the roof of the king’s house, that he saw from the roof a woman bathing; and the woman was very beautiful.” (2 Samuel 11:2, English Standard Version used throughout). He learned the woman was Bathsheba, the wife of Uriah the Hittite, who was away with troops battling an enemy. Even knowing this David summoned her, slept with her, and she became pregnant. David attempted to conceal his sin by bringing Uriah back from battle so he could be with his wife. However, Uriah, honored his fighting men and didn’t stay in his home. David arranged to have Uriah killed; his men abandoned him in the heat of a battle. Bathsheba gave birth to their child, but God took the life of the child after seven days of sickness. God forgave David, and he and Bathsheba had another child, named Solomon.

Some have blamed Bathsheba for bathing in view of the king. There’s no indication that she intentionally enticed the king. She was a young woman, a powerless subject of the much older king. She paid a terrible price for her mistake, the death of her first-born son.

Bathsheba is mentioned once more by name in the Bible and reveals her love for Solomon: Bathsheba went to the king in his bedroom chamber when king David was very old. She interceded for her son, reminding the king of his promise to make her son Solomon the next king. Another son had claimed that he would be the next king. David listened. “...saying ‘Solomon your son shall reign after me, and he shall sit on my throne in my place’, even so will I do this day.’” (1 Kings 1:30).

Solomon became king and remembered his mother’s love, writing that as young child, he was “...the only one in the sight of my mother.” (Proverbs 4:3). Knowing a mother’s love enabled him to settle the dispute between two women; both claimed to be an infant’s mother. The king said, “Divide the living child in two, and give half to the one and half to the other.” (1 Kings 3:25). He knew the true mother would not let her child die. The real mother quickly protested: “Oh, my lord, give her the living child, and by no means put him to death.” (1 Kings 3:26).

Casey Hawley was on a flight out of Orlando, and immediately after takeoff, the airplane started lurching wildly to one side. The captain announced that hydraulics on the nose wheel weren’t working and the landing gear may not lock. Passengers panicked. At that time, there was a well-known news story of an airplane crash. A mother on that plane had protected her child with her body, dying in the process. The story reported that her young child was plagued with “survivor’s guilt. Ms. Hawley heard a woman’s calm voice. A young mother stared full into the face of her 4-year-old-daughter, saying, “Sometimes things happen that are not our fault. You are still a good girl and my love will always be with you.” Their plane landed safely. A mother showed courage, wisdom and love.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).