Investigating the Bible: 032825

No pearls for swine

When we read the Bible, sometimes we wonder: ‘What does that verse mean?’

Jesus gave this puzzling command: “Do not give dogs what is holy, and do not throw your pearls before swine.” (Matthew 7:6, English Standard Version used throughout). In the first century, dogs ran in wild packs and pigs were despised, not FFA projects. The apostle Paul called evildoers dogs, and Jewish law forbade eating pork; they could not even “…touch their carcasses;” (Leviticus 11:8). Jesus’ command to withhold gospel gifts from some people seems to contradict his great commission to “…make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. (Matthew 28:19). Yet, this odd instruction offers lessons for living in our world. Other scriptures help unravel its meaning.

Lesson 1: Communicate wisely. After his disciples had followed him for a while, Jesus sent them throughout Israel with this instruction: If hearers accept your preaching, stay and minister; for the unreceptive he said “…if anyone will not receive you or listen to your words, shake off the dust from your feet when you leave that house or town. Truly, I say to you, it will be more bearable on the day of judgment for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah than for that town.” (Matthew 10:14). From the Old Testament is the wise counsel, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: …a time to keep silence and a time to speak.” (Ecclesiastes 3: 1,7).

Lesson 2: Don’t cooperate with evil. Jesus said that offering holy and valuable things to insincere people is wrong. Put a communion plate of unleavened bread on the floor and most dogs will gobble it up. Pretending that an irresponsible person will respond responsibly has no good outcome. Jesus was brought before Pilate, the Roman ruler in Jerusalem. He asked him, “…’Do you not hear how many things they testify against you?’ But he gave him no answer, not even to a single charge, so that the governor was greatly amazed.” (Matthew 27:13-14).

World peace was the pearl desperately desired in 1938. On September 30th that year Germany, Britain, France, and Italy signed the Munich Agreement, which ceded some of Czechoslovakia to Germany in exchange for Hitler’s promise to stop aggression. History has condemned this accord as appeasement. Columnist Dorothy Thompson in the New York Herald Tribune wrote with prophetic clarity in October, 1938, “This is not peace without victory, for victory goes to Mr. Hitler. This is peace without virtue. Therefore, it is not peace— but the initiation of a terrific world crisis.”

Lesson 3: Be slow to stereotype; some people surprise us. Actually, this comes from other words of Jesus about ‘dogs’. A Gentile woman asked Jesus to heal her demon possessed daughter. He was harsh: “‘Let the children be fed first, for it is not right to take the children’s bread and throw it to the dogs.’ But she answered him, ‘Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs under the table eat the children’s crumbs.’ And he said to her, ‘For this statement you may go your way, the demon has left your daughter.’” (Mark 7:27-29).

Historian Fred Lockley, in “Conversations With Pioneer Men,” wrote about an 1851 encounter. The pioneers were in Oregon’s Grand Ronde valley, when two mean-looking Native Americans rode into camp and unsaddled their horses. The leaders decided it best to offer food, so they put scraps of bread and bones on canvas, motioning for the men to be seated. “The two…sat down and took off their hats, bowed their heads, and the older of the two said, in excellent English, ‘Father we thank Thee for this food. Bless it to our use and us to Thy service. Bless our white friends. Guide them on their journey safely and at last take them to be with Thee. Amen.’”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)