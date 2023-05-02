Investigating the Bible 022825

Age doesn’t matter to God

Two older women were in line for movie tickets and requested the senior citizen discount. When they started to look in their purses for their driver’s licenses, the cashier, a young woman, said, “Oh, that’s alright. I don’t have to see your ID.”

As they left, one woman complained to the other, “Wouldn’t you think she’d at least have the courtesy to doubt us?”

The Bible has stories of God using people of all ages, even the very old. Noah was 600 years old when he and his sons built the ark. Abraham was a centenarian and his wife Sarah 90 years old, when she conceived and gave birth to Isaac. Both demonstrated two essential components of faith.

Walk with God. Noah’s world compares in many ways to ours. “The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” (Genesis 6:5, English Standard Version used throughout.). However, “…Noah found favor in the eyes of the Lord…Noah was a righteous man, blameless in his generation. Noah walked with God.” (Genesis 6:8-9). The Bible is silent on how Noah had this daily interaction with God. It’s a heartwarming image of two people walking side by side, conversing, the older sage teaching the student. Noah followed God’s instructions, built the ark and animals came. Author Ravi Zacharias noted that the huge ship had no rudder. God guided them.

In Kentucky, there is a full-sized, land-based Noah’s ark. In the Netherlands, floating in a river harbor, is Johan’s Ark, also a full-sized replica. Contractor Johan Huiber said he built his to “…spread God’s word in the Netherlands. I believe we are living in the end times. We’re not conscious of it. People never are.”

Have faith to believe in the impossible. Being beyond the age of childbirth, Abraham “…believed against hope, that he should become the father of many nations, as he had been told …”. (Romans 4:18). And so, “… he grew strong in his faith as he gave glory to God, fully convinced that God was able to do what he had promised. That is why his faith was counted to him as righteousness.” (Romans 4:20-22). After the birth of his son Isaac, God tested Abraham, telling him to sacrifice his child to God on an altar. Abraham obeyed because he knew that God could “…raise him from the dead.” (Hebrews 11:19). God provided another sacrifice, a ram caught in thicket. “And Abraham went and took the ram and offered it up as a burnt offering instead of his son. So Abraham called the name of that place, ‘The Lord will provide’”. (Genesis 22:13-14).

Art Berg lived an impossible life. At the age of 20, he was in top physical condition, a competitive water and snow skier, and a highly skilled athlete. He had started a business and was engaged. Then his life radically changed. He was asleep in a car his friend was driving. The friend drifted into sleep and crashed into a concrete road abutment. Art was paralyzed, losing most muscle control and feeling from his neck down. In the hospital bed he remembered his mother whispering to him, “Art, while the difficult takes time, the impossible just takes a little longer.” In the next 20 years of his life he married, learned to drive, became a father of two children, and was an award-winning professional speaker. Sadly, he passed away in 2002 from a reaction to medication. He lived what he said: “Never forget that God has given every single one of us the most astonishing uniqueness. There’s no one in the world who can do what you can do…”

“If you have faith like a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthew 17:20).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)