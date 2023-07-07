Informant reports second person solicited in murders-for-hire plot

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
oldeee
I've know George for some 30 years. He hid this well.
leo
oldeee, I guess you are lucky he was never mad enough at you to hire someone to murder you. Maybe the NR would be interested in your story about Gebrayel.