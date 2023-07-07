By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Informant reports second person solicited in murders-for-hire plot

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

oldeee

I've know George for some 30 years. He hid this well.

leo

oldeee, I guess you are lucky he was never mad enough at you to hire someone to murder you. Maybe the NR would be interested in your story about Gebrayel.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented