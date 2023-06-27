Informant leads YCSO to alleged murder plot

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
MBert70
Nicely done YCSO!!
Joel R
Weird.
tagup
Seems like a lot of printed information for an informant that wants to remain “ confidential “.
Cmesimple
I Do not believe this was the first time this man had this same agenda in his 79 years. Wonder if he was ever successful?
Jean
Is this the same George Gebrayel that laundered drug money as a chief executive at Pan American Bank in Las Vegas in the 1980's??
Bev
Same George