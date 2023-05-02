Ina Shenk & Linda Watkins Birthday Reunion

75th Reunion: Ina Shenk, McMinnville, and Linda Watkins, Lake Osewego, celebrated their 88th birthdays at La Rambla on July 27. In 1951 they celebrated their 13th birthdays together; their birthdays are three days apart. Linda and Ina spent their 12 years of school together in Sheridan, graduating from high school in 1956. For their celebration at La Rambla, they were joined by five of their high school

graduating classmates and spouses: Byron Shenk (Ina's spouse), Myron Shenk of Albany, Darrell Mendenhall of Woodburn, Betty Jo Ham of Salem, and Rich Allen of Newberg.