In brief: Saturday egg hunts, Easter service, alpaca show, more

No trouble finding an egg hunt Saturday

Easter egg hunts are scheduled throughout the county on Saturday, April 8. Below is a review of a previous list, with one new event added:

Amity: 10 a.m., Amity City Park, hosted by the Amity Fire Department.

Carlton: 10 a.m. Wennerberg Park, hosted by the Carlton Fire Department.

Dayton: Two hunts for different age groups in Courthouse Square Park, for third-graders and younger at 10 a.m.; grades 4 to 6 at 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Dayton High School FFA and the Dayton City Council.

Grand Ronde: 10 a.m. in the covered area in Tribal housing on Raven Loop.

Lafayette: 10 a.m., Joel Perkins Park, hosted by Lafayette Community Church.

McMinnville: 10 a.m., Discovery Meadows Park, hosted by the McMinnville Lions Club.

McMinnville: Vineyard Heights retirement center, 345 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville, will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday afternoon. Children ages 1 to 4 start at 1 p.m., those 5 through 8 start at 1:15 and ages 9 to 12 start at 1:30 p.m. There will be a photo booth and family activities as well, and donations will be taken to support Provoking Hope.

McMinnville: 10 a.m., Linfield University Oak Grove.

Sheridan: No city egg hunt scheduled.

Willamina: 10:30 a.m., Willamina Church of Latter-day Saints, 900 N.W. Willamina Drive.

Yamhilll: 10 a.m. in Beulah Park, sponsored by the Yamhill Fire District and the Yamhill Community Club.

Yamhill: 2 p.m., Camp Yamhill, 19651 N.W. Old Railroad Grade Road; other activities for all ages will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Weekend church services observe Easter

First Baptist Church will host an Easter Sunday music worship service on Sunday, April 9.

The service will start at 9:45 a.m. in the church at 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville.

In addition to an Easter message, it will feature the church’s bell choir and 30-voice choir; guest organist Jim Ginn, formerly of the First Baptist Church in Seattle; timpanist Neil DePonte, retired from the Oregon Symphony; and the Yamhill River Brass quintet led by Linfield University music professor Joan Paddock.

The service will conclude with the singing of the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 822 N.W. Second St., holds a Great Vigil service at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, and an Easter worship at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. Details at stbmac.org

Alpaca show comes to county fairgrounds

Local ranchers and producers of wool products will be part of the action in the 2023 CABA Classic and Alpaca Western Extravaganza Halter and Walking Fleece Shows at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15. Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 14 and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 15.

The event is organized by the Columbia Alpaca Breeders Association (CABA). Details at columbiaalpacabreeders.com.

More than 300 alpacas will be at the dual show featured in the show ring competition. The competition is comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

The public is invited to meet some of the country’s best breeders, see alpacas up close and personal and learn what it takes to be a champion alpaca.

Throughout the weekend, a variety of vendors will sell alpaca clothing and other hand-crafted items and more. A free alpaca selfie booth is offered, with volunteers on hand to help.

CABA is a nonprofit organization of alpaca breeders, industry leaders, hobby farmers, sustainable agriculture enthusiasts, and fiber artists. Details at columbiaalpacabreeders.com

‘Hurricane Diane’ helps Henderson House

Henderson House is partnering with Linfield University and McMenamins Hotel Oregon in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

Henderson House, 610 S.E. First St., McMinnville, is a shelter and resource center for people experiencing domestic abuse and sexual violence.

On Saturday, April 15, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Linfield will host an annual fundraiser for Henderson House. “Walk a Mile (in her shoes)” will take place on campus starting at 10 a.m.

McMenamins Hotel Oregon will donate 50% of the proceeds from food and beverages sales to Henderson House between 5 and 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. To-go and DoorDash orders will be included in the fundraiser.

Linfield also will help Henderson House by donating proceeds from the Thursday, April 27, opening night showing of “Hurricane Diane” in the Marshall Theatre on campus. Cassie Greer is guest director of Madeleine George’s play, which tells the Greek myth of Dionysus reincarnated as Diane, a permaculture gardener.

Tickets for “Hurricane Diane” will be available online starting on Wednesday, April 12. Curtain for the April 27 show will be 7:30 p.m. The production continues at 7:30 p.m. April 28-29 and May 4-5 and 2 p.m. May 6. Tickets must be ordered online at linfield.edu/arts/ and sell for $12 general, $10 seniors 62 and older and $8 for students. For more information, call 503-883-2292.

McMinnville School Board will meet

McMinnville School Board will discuss student travel when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue.

McMinnville High School students plan to travel to a national culinary event. Columbus Elementary School fifth-graders will travel to the Oregon coast for outdoor school.

The board also will discuss admission of non-resident students, English language development curriculum, personnel, finances and other topics.

For more information, call 503-565-4000.

Talk looks at Buchanan Cellers history

Mary Beth Branch will give the talk “Buchanan Cellers: 135 Years of Historical Significance,” at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, part of the Hillside Retirement Community Foundation’s Adventures in Learning series.

The Buchanan Cellers Mill, built in 1888, and located at Fifth and Irvine in the Granary District, is one of McMinnville’s oldest industrial/commercial buildings and one of only a handful of tangible reminders of the city’s agricultural beginnings.

Branch, a designer and owner of Branch Geary, Inc., and vice chair of McMinnville’s Historic Landmarks Committee, will also discuss plans for large-scale renovation of the historic structure.

The talk will be in the activity room at Hillside Manor, Hillside Retirement Community, 900 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville, part of its The hour-long programs are open to the public and include time for questions. Admission is $5. Light refreshments will be served. For details, call 503-857-0686.