In brief: Plant sale Friday and Saturday

The Yamhill County Master Gardeners annual plant sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5-6.

Vegetable starts, flowers, shrubs and other plants are on display at the Nazarene Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. It’s the first time the sale has been held at the church, but the usual site, the fairgrounds, was not available.

In addition to plants, the event will feature a variety of vendor booths, a plant help clinic and free testing for soil pH.

For more information, call the Yamhill County Extension office, at 503-434-7517.