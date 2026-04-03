In Brief: OEA fundraiser; Pollinators talk; Sheridan work session

Into the Woods fundraiser set

Outdoor Education Adventures, a program that offers education activities in nature, will benefit from the annual “Into the Woods” fundraiser on Saturday, April 11.

The evening of food, wine and an auction will last from 5 to 9 p.m. at Maysara Winery, 15765 S.W. Muddy Valley Road, southwest of McMinnville.

Cost is $75 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at outdooredadventures.com/into-the-woods. For more information, email info@outdooredadventures.com or call 971-267-2913.

Talk addresses pollinators

Native pollinators will be the subject of a talk hosted by the Cheahmill Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon on Saturday, April 11.

The free program, “Bring Back Pollinators,” will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the McMinnville Public Library’s Carnegie Room.

Bob Shaw, a volunteer ambassador from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, will speak. A master gardener, he is active in Portland’s Backyard Habitat program.

The Cheahmill Chapter of the Native Plant Society meets monthly at the McMinnville library. It also maintains the library’s native plant garden. For more information, call 971-241-8014.

Sheridan holds work session

The Sheridan City Council will meet for a work session to discuss the Hebert Memorial Plaza Decking project at 6 p.m. Monday, April 6.

The city has been repairing the decking and will ask if councilors want to expand the scope of the project to include rip rap, piping and handrails.

At a previous meeting, councilors expressed interest in adding additional rock below the deck to dissuade overnight camping and vagrants.