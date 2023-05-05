In brief: Native plants featured May 6

The annual Wildflower Show and Native Plant Sale returns, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

The local Cheahmill Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon hosts the free event, at the McMinnville Public Library, 225 N.W. Adams St. (An incorrect date for the event was listed in the current edition of Visit McMinnville’s publication, Crush, which was inserted in the News-Register last week.)

For more information on the show and plant sale, contact Marna Porath at 971-267-0058 or mpinamity@gmail.com.