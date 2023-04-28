April 28, 2023 Tweet

In brief: NAMI hosts candidate forum

Candidates for the McMinnville School Board will speak at a candidate forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the Carnegie Room of the McMinnville Public Library.

Four groups are co-sponsoring the forum: the National Association on Mental Illness, Oregon Public Education Network. Unidos Building Bridges, and Cycle Oregon’s Yamhill County chapter.

Two candidates are running in each of four races for McMinnville school board seats.

They are: Anita Humlie and incumbent Larry Vollmer, seeking Position 4; Doris Towery and Shellie Reyes, Position 5; Lu Ann Anderson and Dr. Todd Hyder, Position 6; Audrey Aase and incumbent Gerardo Partida, Position 7.

Alex Baumhardt, education reporter for Oregon Capital Chronicle, will serve as moderator.

For more information about the candidate forum, email jeanne9100@onlinenw.com.