In brief: MHS pathways students to sell, show work

Students from McMinnville High School’s career pathways will host a three-day sale of their work, along with an engineering fair Thursday, May 18.

The sale will be open Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the school’s Career Tech Center and food court. The sale will continue from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20.

Horticulture students will sell plants. Art students will sell sculptures and other works. Fabrication students will sell metal work.

The engineering fair will feature students from the Engineering and Aerospace Sciences Academy showing their capstone projects. It will be open to classmates that afternoon, then to the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 18.

For more information, call Mac High, at 503-565-4200.