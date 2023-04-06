April 6, 2023 Tweet

In brief: Mac Reads has summertime start

Mac Reads, the popular community reading program, will feature a nonfiction book about climate change later this year.

The program has started in late winter or early spring in the past, concluding in May. This year, though, Mac Reads will start in early summer with a concluding program Sept. 12 featuring author Thor Hanson.

Hanson’s book is “Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid.” Copies will be available this summer from the McMinnville Public Library, Linfield University library and Third Street Books.