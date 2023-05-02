In brief: Mac High's 'Y2K' pageant helps Doernbecher

“Mission Mac High – A Y2K Special” will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at McMinnville Community Center. Pre-sale tickets are $8, via Hometown Fan app/Mission Mac High, or $10 at the door.

Students will present a pageant of skits, judged by faculty members, to raise funds for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, an ongoing cause for Mission Mac, in which students complete to raise funds for the hospital.

The emphasis for the night will be music of the early 2000s, according to seniors Kate Cratty and Margaret Bowman, who spoke about the event at the McMinnville Chamber Greeters event on Friday.

Guest speaker will be McMinnville graduate Ukiah Halloran-Stein.