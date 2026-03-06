In Brief: Mac, Amity boards to meet; garden workshop; Navy breakfast; book sale

McMinnville board to meet

The McMinnville School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue. The meeting also will be on Zoom.

Board members will hear reports from Memorial Elementary School and McMinnville High School, the McMinnville teachers’ union, the superintendent and directors of finances and facilities.

They also will consider out-of-state trips by Mac High’s baseball team, robotics team and symphony choir; consider several policies; and appoint members of the budget committee. The board interviewed four applicants for three budget positions on Feb. 23.

For more information, call the district office at 503-565-4000.

Friends of the McMinnville Library will host its next book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the library’s Carnegie Room.

Books for adults will be available for $1, with children’s books 25 cents. CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles also will be available.

Some special books will be priced individually.

A brown bag sale will run from noon to 1 p.m., with books available for $5 a bag.

Cash is accepted. Cards can be used for purchases of more than $5 worth of merchandise.

Proceeds from the book sales, held every month, go to support the Friends efforts to help the library.

Garden workshop offered

Oregon State University and Yamhill County Master Gardeners will present “Spring into Gardening,” a day of classes and informational programs, on Saturday, March 28, in the Keck Center on the Linfield University campus.

There will by multiple presentation options to attend during each of four sessions throughout the day.

Susan Burdell of the YCMG said the day will be “filled with practical insights, fresh ideas and expert guidance designed to help you garden smarter and with even more enjoyment.”

It is suited to both novices and experienced gardeners, she said.

Registration is open at ycmga.org. Cost is $40, and lunch can be ordered by March 22 for $17.50.

Amity School Board to meet

Amity School Board members will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the district office, 807 S. Trade St. The meeting also will be available via a link at www.amity.k12.or.us.

The board will consider a cooperative agreement with Western Christian School about boys volleyball, an overnight trip by students to Camp Mooow and elementary school boiler bids. It will hear reports on Chemeketa Community College, finances and other areas of operating the district.

Navy breakfast offered

Community members can attend a breakfast prepared by Navy and Coast Guard veterans during the American Legion’s “Battle of the Breakfasts” on Sunday, March 15.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Legion Hall, 126 N.E. Atlantic St., McMinnville. It will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, potatoes, bacon, sausage, fruit and juice. Cost is $12 for adults and free to children 5 and younger.

Beverages also will be available separately at the bar.

For more information, call Legion Post 21 at 503-435-2218.