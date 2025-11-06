In brief: Gaming Expo; book sale; Willamina meetings

Gaming Expo returns Saturday

Gamers of all ages are invited to the West Valley Esports and Gaming Expo on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Sheridan High School.

Doors open at 11 a.m. The expo will feature over 30 vendors, card tournaments and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tourney. This is the second year the Rotary Club of the West Valley has organized the expo.

A Nintendo Switch will be raffled off. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at First Federal Bank, West Valley Mercantile, Sheridan Building Supply or the West Valley Bulletin Board. The drawing will occur at 4 p.m.

Entry is free and students from regional schools are expected to compete in Super Smash Bros. tournament.

Library book sale Saturday

Friends of the McMinnville Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, in the Carnegie Room at the library. Proceeds will go toward Friends projects that support the library.

The group will sell adult books for $1 and children’s books for 25 cents each. Also available will be CDs and DVDs for $1 apiece, jigsaw puzzles for $2 and specialty books priced individually.

A brown bag sale will run from noon to 1 p.m., with bags of books for $5.

Friends of the Library hosts sales every other month. The next will be Jan. 10.

Willamina meeting changed

In observance of Veterans Day, the Willamina City Council meeting next week has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The council and Willamina Planning Commission will hold a joint work session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17.

The November planning commission meeting has been canceled. Additionally, since the December meeting would fall on Christmas Day, that meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16.