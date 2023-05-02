In brief: Farm Fest features plowing May 6

Farm Fest 2023 activities and plowing competition will be held Saturday, May 6, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center.

Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 general and free to children 12 and younger.

More than 20 teams of draft horses and mules will compete in traditional plowing. They will plant an oat crop, as well.

Farm Fest also will include pioneer children’s activities, historical displays, sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations, old-time music and food. (The event was proposed from a date last month.)

The heritage center is located at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, just southwest of McMinnville.