In brief: Events will mark children's day

The free activities will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the library and in the adjacent Upper City Park.

Children’s Day, which is officially celebrated on April 30 this year, recognizes that youngsters are an important part of society and that they need to be loved, accepted and appreciated. The event has been marked in Mexico since 1925.

At McMinnville’s celebration, Baile Folklorico from McMinnville HIgh School, directed by math teacher Jennifer Moranchel, will perform. There will be puppets, balloon animals, face painting, temporary tattoos, a loteria and raffles, and book, game and toy giveaways.

Food will be served free of charge, in addition to the activities. The McMinnville Fire Department will offer popcorn, Serendipity will serve ice cream, Noah’s Bakery and Mango Loco will provide pan dulce and fruit. Lemonade will be offered, as well.

A vaccine clinic and resource fair will be offered, as well.

For more information, go to the library website, mcminnvilleoregon.gov/library.