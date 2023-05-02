In brief: Day of Prayer event Thursday

A National Day of Prayer event will be from noon to 1 pm. Thursday, May 4, in the courtyard of the Yamhill County Courthouse on Evans Street.

The public can attend the event, hosted by the McMinnville Ministerial Association.

The hour will include prayers and readings from the Bible. Pastors will pray for their city, nation and government leaders and for peace in Ukraine and the world.

The theme of this year’s nationwide event is “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective” (James 5:16). “

For more information, send email to John David Hicks, at jdh@faithencounter.org.