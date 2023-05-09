In brief: 'Convergence' art exhibit opens; 'Stop the Bleed' workshop slated

‘Convergence’ art exhibit opens at Linfield

“Convergence,” an art exhibit culminating the Department of Art’s Capstone students’ year-long artistic exploration, opens May 10 at Nils Lou Gallery at Linfield University’s Miller Arts Center.

Opening reception will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, preceded by artist talks from 5 to 6:30 p.m., in the adjacent Nicholson Library Austin Reading Room. On view are large-scale installations, paintings, prints, textiles, and digital works, by students Scout Austin, Cade Coste, Andrew Goodwin, Allison Hmura, Emma Inge, Camille Lubach, Annemarie Mullet, Elliott Montbriand, Marissa Nagano, Erin Shepard, Julian Sofranko, and Sofia Zielinski.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. The gallery will also be open after Commencement on May 28.

‘Stop the Bleed’ workshop set in Yamhill

Yamhill Neighborhood Association hosts the next in a series of disaster preparation classes with a workshop on “Stop the Bleed,” 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Yamhill United Methodist Church, 195 S. Laurel St., Yamhill.

Stop the Bleed is designed to raise awareness and teach people three quick actions to control serious bleeding. A $5 donation is required to sign up at ynaclass.site, or call 503-662-2104. Stop The Bleed is a national program used by nurses and first responders, with 2.6 million trained.

The workshop will be taught by staff of the trauma center at Oregon Health & Science University, according to Robert Davis, founder of the Yamhill Neighborhood Association.