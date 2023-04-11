In brief: City launches Adopt a Roadway program

Clubs, businesses, community groups or individuals can apply to adopt a stretch of road no longer than two miles to perform vandalism clean-up, remove litter and maintain landscaping.

The city will provide litter bags and safety vests and will remove filled litter bags from the areas. Two signs will be provided and installed with the adopters name within 90 days after the first clean-up takes place, according to city documents.

“Sponsors will get a sign installed with their name on it which is free advertising,” Public Works Director Anne Pagano recently told city council.

Groups will adopt the section for a period of two years, however the permits can be cancelled at any time if unable to meet the requirements.

Volunteers must be at least 12-years old and adult supervision is required for participants 14 and under.

More information can be found on the city website at mcminnvilleoregon.gov or by contacting program manager Sean Garrison at 503-434-7316.