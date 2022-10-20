Illegal marijuana grow nets 77,000 pounds of pot worth mill

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
JWC
Considering the fact that Yamhill County judges and juries have given similar marijuana bootleggers a free pass for shooting at their landlords'children in retaliation for efforts to evict, neighbors and the landlord would be well advised to quietly acquiesce to even the most blatantly obvious, illegal grows.