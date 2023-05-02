If you go to air show box

If you go:

What: Oregon International Air Show featuring military and stunt planes in the air and displays on the ground

Where: McMinnville Airport

When: Shows about noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 26 to 28

How much: Friday and Sunday, $40 for adults, $30 for military members and $15 for children 5 to 11; younger free. Saturday admission is $50 for adults and military and $25 for those 5 to 11. Reserve seating, a family area, a beer garden and tail gate parking also available. Check the website for last-minute discounts.

Tickets and more information: www.OregonAirShow.com.

Alternative viewing: Planes can be seen from many parts of McMinnville. Parking also is available at the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, with tickets about $32 for parking and museum admission available on the website, www.evergreenmuseum.org.