'If I Were Mayor' essay contest opens

The “If I Were Mayor” contest is now open and accepting applications

One winner selected from each of the following categories:

* Elementary school, grades 4-5: submit a poster

* Middle school, grades 6 through 8: submit an essay

* High school, grades 9 through 12: submit a digital media presentation (MP4 or online video format)

Duniway Middle School seventh grader Saylor Sager took second in the middle school category in the state “If I Were Mayor” contest for 2023.

Local winners will be eligible for honors from the sponsoring Oregon Mayors Association. Detailed instructions including the application for each of the categories are available on the website oregonmayors.org

All submissions must be sent to noelle.amaya@mcminnvilleoregon.gov no later than March 22.