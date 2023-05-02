Ida Jean Kinman (Trachtenberg) 1937 - 2025

Ida Jean Kinman (Trachtenberg), 88, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 20, 2025.

Born February 11, 1937, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jeannie was the daughter of Isaac Nathaniel Trachtenberg and Margery Carolyn Trachtenberg (née Schwartz). She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955, and later attended Willamette University. In 1959, she married Richard A. Hargrave, and they raised two sons, Michael Alan Hargrave and Richard John Hargrave.

Jeannie was a dedicated advocate for her community. She served for five years on the Yamhill County Housing Authority, where she championed housing support for individuals with addiction histories. She also served on the Yamhill County Mental Health Advisory Board and was a longtime volunteer with the Oregon Chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

A passionate traveler, Jeannie loved sharing time with family and friends. She was known for her infectious sense of humor, playful spirit, and the warmth she brought into every room. She adored her cats and was a talented cook who loved feeding family and friends.

Jeannie is survived by her brothers, John Trachtenberg of Bend, Oregon, and Joe Trachtenberg of Atlanta, Georgia. She was preceded in death in 2003 by her brother, David.

She is also survived by her sons, Michael Alan Hargrave (wife Susan), and Richard John Hargrave (wife Su), all residing in Oregon; grandchildren, Samuel Hargrave (wife Pam), Benjamin Hargrave (wife Nikki), and Nathanael Hargrave; and great-grandchildren, Lianna and Penny (children of Sam and Pam), and Griffin and Jordy (children of Ben and Nikki).

Jeannie spent her final 14 years at the Myers Care Home, where she received devoted and loving care from Cindy Myers and her family.

She was laid to rest at Wilhelm's Portland Memorial Mausoleum, 6705 S.E. 14th Ave., Portland, Oregon, reunited in peace with her mother and grandparents.