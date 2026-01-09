Icy roads impact commute, delay schools Thursday

Icy roads led to numerous minor crashes Thursday morning, along with school delays to allow buses more time to reach students in hilly areas around Yamhill County.

McMinnville, Yamhill Carlton and most other school districts started two hours late.

Law enforcement agencies responded to numerous crashes; most were minor, although a rollover incident was reported on Fulquartz Landing Road south of Dundee.

Weather.com and the National Weather Service were predicting overnight lows in the low- to mid-30s, so Friday morning’s commute could also be icy in some places. The weather is expected to warm into the 40s and low 50s early next week as steady rain returns.

In inclement weather, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and the McMinnville and Newberg-Dundee police departments are cautioning drivers to be extra careful if they must be on the road.

Delay your morning travel until later, if possible, said Capt. Dan O’Loughlin of Mac PD. If you must drive, use extra caution, he said, and carpool to reduce the number of vehicles on the road if that option is available.

O’Loughlin said McMinnville officers responded to some reports of minor traffic problems Thursday morning. Walkers, as well as drivers, had problems with the ice.

Undersheriff Brandon Bowdle of the YCSO said his agency also responded to several crashes Thursday morning related to icy road conditions. “Our deputies actively assisted where needed to ensure public safety,” he said.

Bowdle also suggested slowing down and allowing extra time to reach your destination in bad weather conditions. Increase following distance, he said, leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others to allow for longer stopping distances.

He also suggested avoiding sudden movements, and instead braking, accelerating and steering “gently to maintain control.” He said drivers should be especially careful in shaded areas and on bridges and overpasses, which tend to freeze first.