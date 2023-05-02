Hyder's hymn, Grizzlies baseball star praises family, commu

When Cameron Hyder entered the ranks of McMinnville High School baseball, he was not projected to become the player he was during the Grizzlies’ most recent spring season.

Hyder shined as an athlete. He was a natural on the diamond. But his knack for speed and power did not fully develop until his junior season, when he helped McMinnville to a semifinal appearance in the 6A State Championship tournament.

As a sophomore, Hyder assumed a larger role on the varsity squad, but his coming-out party was in 2025. The left-handed arm pitched, played first base and outfield, and on top of it all, led the Grizzlies in nearly every offensive statistic.

Fittingly, Hyder’s power showed out in the first game of the 2025 season when he hit his first high school home run in a 19-2 victory at Reynolds. He could barely believe it had happened when the ball left the yard.

As the season rolled on, Hyder bolstered a dominant pitching staff with Brayden Mix and Tyler Brummitt. He threw to the tune of a 2.72 ERA while hitting .443 at the plate. The Grizzlies were a train that could not be stopped, and Hyder was an engine.

A prime moment in the memory of Head Coach Todd Peterson was in the second round of the playoffs. Hyder took the mound at home against Tualatin, striking out six over just as many innings while surrendering just two hits and one run in an 8-4 victory to reach the quarterfinals. He also went 3-for-4 in the game with a pair of RBIs.

As cliche as it sounds, Hyder’s dominance was the culmination of years of hard work. He had worked himself into a position to be an x-factor on his own accord, to which his skipper praised.

“The kid just kept working, dedicated himself to the weight room, and all of a sudden became a pretty elite athlete,” Peterson said.

Hyder’s steady improvement coincided with the support of family and friends who constantly wanted to see the best from him. Knowing that those he held dearest believed in his ability to succeed catapulted the prospect into the upper echelon of local ball players.

However, the journey did not come without struggles.

In March, Hyder lost his grandfather, Mark, after being diagnosed with cancer. Mark was one of Cam’s biggest supporters, and it was also his wise words that led the youth down a path of perseverance in his baseball career.

“He always said that hard work doesn’t hide,” Hyder remembered fondly. “He believed that you gotta take the hard path because if you take the hard path, you’re going to get the best reward. And it’s not always about the reward either. If you know you worked hard, then you’ve served the people around you.”

Hyder shared a lot with his grandfather, including his dream to play college baseball, but that goal was threatened last summer when the stress of the season and summer ball wore down the young leader.

After a few weeks of rest following a tweak in his left shoulder, medical imaging showed that Hyder had suffered a labral tear, an injury that commonly plagues ball players. The diagnosis was not severe enough to require surgery, but it forced a long road of recovery that took him out of the running to play any position in the field for most of his senior season.

Hyder could still serve as the Grizzlies’ designated hitter, but he was taken back to a time when most of his games were spent sitting in the dugout.

Rather than fall behind, Hyder embraced his new duties.

“It taught me a lot about putting myself in the shoes of the other dudes that maybe don’t get their opportunities and are in the dugout a lot for the varsity games,” Hyder said. “It’s easy to hang your head on that, but I’ve had so many glue guys in the past that no matter if they were playing or sitting that day, their attitude’s the same the whole time. So, I tried to embrace that throughout the process of getting back on the field.”

While working his way to a team-leading .432 batting average, .614 slugging percentage and 16 RBIs in the spring, Hyder became a quasi-coach when he didn’t have a bat in his hands.

He was the first one out of the dugout, welcoming the defense back with high fives and words of encouragement. He’d take teammates aside, helping them with insight into opposing pitchers. When he was quiet, Hyder could be seen mentally preparing for his next at-bat, sitting on the bench with focused intention, as if visualizing the pitches he was about to see.

“He always says the right things, and not having him out there defensively hurt, but he doesn’t even have to make a play to make an impact,” Peterson said. “He’s always been a super great teammate, and for the situation he was in, he took it with a lot of grace. It’s a testament to who Cam is as a person.”

By season’s end, Hyder found himself back on the field playing first base and making stretches that made the difference in a first-round playoff upset over Beaverton.

It was a full-circle moment, marking the culmination of a path walked with a head held high for Hyder.

The next steps of Hyder’s career will be harder than the last, but he is more than prepared and willing to face the challenge.

In 2027, Lower Columbia College of the Northwest Athletic Conference in Longview, Washington, will welcome Hyder to its squad. As a member of the Red Devils, Hyder will look to impress as an outfielder.

“I see myself as more of a gap-to-gap guy. I can wheel down balls in the outfield and steal bases. I think I just stack up better against other outfielders,” Hyder said.

Hyder will be joined by two friends and summer ball teammates, Arlo Copony of Cleveland High School and Landon Brown of Sherwood. Some familiarity played into Hyder’s decision, but more so, he wanted to play in a program that could help him build toward his ultimate goal of playing Division I baseball.

“They don’t expect anything other than winning, and that’s kind of the program I wanted to step into,” Hyder said. “I don’t want to have any loose ends. They expect one thing. They’re going to be hard on me, so this year should be a good time.”

Excitement about being in an environment full of growth is pushing Hyder forward, but he’s not getting too far ahead of himself.

As successful as he was wearing the Grizzly uniform, Hyder recognizes that the talent he’ll face as a college freshman will be vastly ahead of Pacific Conference competition. Baseball is a game of failure, and early mindset preparation is helping Hyder work through those potential speed bumps.

“It’s going to be a learning curve for sure, but I’m working on leaving the past behind and focusing on the present, because that pays dividends,” Hyder said. “Life goes by fast. Seasons have gone by fast, and I’m just trying to be present through it all.”

Mentally and physically, those who have seen Hyder develop have little doubt that he can do whatever he puts his mind to.

“A lot of kids say they want to work, but a lot of them don’t follow through, but Cam has absolutely followed through and then some,” Peterson said.

Day by day, goals are set to reach his pinnacle, but also pushing Hyder to his dream of playing at the highest level of college baseball is the feeling that his family is beside him wherever he goes.

“There are a lot of people in this community who want me to just have fun and play baseball. Knowing my grandpa is watching down has carried me through this, too. I can feel them with me when I’m playing, and I’m going to carry that with me, knowing that they got my back through it all,” Hyder said

The final stop of Hyder’s trip through high school was on Saturday and Sunday, when the heart of the Grizzlies represented his town and alma mater as a member of the South team during the Richardson Sports Oregon All-Star Series at Oregon State University’s Goss Stadium.

Hyder was awarded as the Most Outstanding Player for the South with a 3-for-5, two double performance in game-two of the weekend set, carrying the South to a 6-2 victory and series split — backed by the support of his hometown.