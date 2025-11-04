November 4, 2025 Tweet

HWY 18 reopened to traffic; YCSO reports shots fired at police vehicles, two in custody

Ossie Bladine/News-Register##Law enforcement officials investigate the scene on Highway 18 where two people were taken into custody following vehicle and foot pursuits.

Two vehicle pursuits, a K9 track and shots fired at law enforcement vehicles occurred Tuesday morning from Amity to McMinnville, resulting in two people being in custody, according to initial reports from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 18 was closed until Tuesday evening for investigation. It is now open for traffic.

YCSO first reported this morning they and several mutual aid partners were actively searching for Keith Edwin Becker, 36, after he fled from a vehicle on McKee Road near Highway 99W south of Amity, following a vehicle pursuit resulting in the suspect’s tires being deflated by stop sticks. Becker was suspected in numerous burglaries and thefts, YCSO said.

Soon after, a second pursuit originated from the same vicinity of a K9 track south of Amity and ended near McMinnville.

“During this pursuit, the suspect vehicle rammed a YCSO vehicle and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle striking 2 different YCSO vehicles,” YCSO said in a statement. “The suspect vehicle crashed and 2 people fled on foot. Both were apprehended and are in custody.”

Officials have not yet confirmed if Becker was one of the two in custody.

Becker had a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear for an Oct. 23 sentencing hearing. On Oct. 1, he pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle related a Jan. 1, 2025, arrest for stealing a Tacoma truck from a rural Amity residence and an ATV from a rural Dayton residence. The truck and cab were filled without tools, has tanks, bags and other items not belonging to the owner, according to a probable cause statement, along with pipes and methamphetamine.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.