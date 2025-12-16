Huddleston Pond remains closed

The closure of Huddleston Pond and Hampton Park in Willamina has been extended through Dec. 18 for continued geotechnical drilling on the riverside embankment.

The drilling is part of the ongoing work for permanent repairs to the Willamina Creek bank adjacent to the park. The geotechnical field operation involves a drill rig to bore a hole into the subsurface and characterize the soil beneath the site.

In the interest of public safety, access is prohibited for the entire park, including the boat dock.

During the work, groundwater levels will be monitored to assess causes of erosion to identify potential engineering solutions.

The embankment project is expected to continue throughout early 2026 in two phases.

The first phase involves a conceptual design for repairs and will be paid through a Business Oregon grant. The second is funded by the Oregon Legislature through Business Oregon and will include final design and construction should funds allow.

Pending permits and financing, Willamina anticipates construction of permanent bank repairs will occur at the end of 2026 and early 2027.