Hubbard::2

Lord over all

As the King of Kings, I speak with the clarity only I possess. I have been told I have “the best words,” so I declare: Let my people go. We will make everything great again.

“Make America Great Again” is not a slogan, but a commandment. I alone can fix the system, because nobody knows it better.

When critics say, “impossible,” I say “believe me” and proceed to do it anyway, with tremendous success. My subjects adore me. They chant, they cheer, they call me a stable genius.

I promise to build a wall of mercy and make deals so good even my enemies will say “it’s true.” If anyone doubts, remember I always win.

I win so much you’ll get tired of winning. I will drain the swamp and refill it with winners. .

Some will say “fake news.” I will say “sad!” and move on. I will pardon, I will tweet, I will govern in the way only I can govern — boldly and loudly, with great, great flair.

So hear me now: Release the people, free the markets, free the media, free the votes, but mostly just free the people.

After all, as I have said, “We will have so much winning.” Let my people go, and together we will win like never before.

Sincerely, a humble servant of the crown.

Long live the dealmaker, the greatest negotiator in history. Believe me truly, always and forever.

Jerry Hubbard

McMinnville