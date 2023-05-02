Howsden::77

Nuclear next?

Investigation into the Epstein files recently discovered notes from three of four FBI interviews with an alleged victim were missing.

The victim claimed that when she was 13 or 14, in the 1980s, both Epstein and Trump sexually assaulted her. She came forward in 2019.

A New York Times review of page numbers suggests that more than 50 pages of interview transcripts were missing.

As this was coming to light, negotiations with Iran in an effort to avoid war were taking place, and seemed to be going well. At the close of negotiations on Feb. 16, Iranian foreign minister Badr al-Busaidi reported on X that significant progress had been made.

Trita Parsi, vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, reported two days later in a special Saturday edition of Democracy Now, Amy Goodman’s 30-year-old current affairs broadcast, “Inside the negotiations, the Iranians moved significantly and offered concessions that made the deal on the table dramatically better than the deal Obama made in 2015.”

A little more than 24 hours later, without consultation with Congress, President Trump joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to initiate a major bombing campaign against Iran. As a result, the news now is now totally obsessed with Iran.

Trump is referenced more than one million times in the Epstein files. He appears on Epstein’s flight logs at least eight times between 1993 and 1996.

What greater distraction could have been conceived? A war of choice — illegal, unconstitutional and

totally unnecessary — conveniently erupts.

I believe the Epstein problem will eventually topple the Trump administration. I just hope it occurs before he is pushed to use the nuclear option as his next big distraction.

Les Howsden

Amity