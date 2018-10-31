Howard W. Benson - 1933 - 2018

Howard Ward Benson passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 31, 2018. He was born November 13, 1933, the son of Floyd and Eleanor Benson in Cobleskill, New York. After graduating from high school, he worked as an apprentice in glassblowing at General Electric in Schenectady, New York, becoming a scientific glassblower.

While at GE, he met his future wife, Rosemary Tracy. They were married on June 18, 1955, in Ballston Spa, New York. In 1958, Howard accepted a job offer, and they moved west to McMinnville, Oregon. Howard’s daughters, Cindy and Laura, were both born in McMinnville. They moved to the Dundee Hills in 1968.

Howard worked for Linfield, Field Emission, and Hewlett-Packard until his retirement in1995.

Howard loved his wife and family; he took pride in his landscaping and working in his yard, as well as the pets he had over the years.

The other love of his life was salmon fishing off the Oregon coast. He enjoyed fishing for almost 50 years out of Depoe Bay Oregon. Many fish were caught and good times had with family and friends over the years. His largest fish caught was a 40-lb Chinook salmon.

Howard was a wonderful husband, father, friend and mentor. He is missed more than words can say. Being a gentleman just came naturally to him. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy and Laura (Dwight); his grandson, Joshua Ptacek; and his granddaughter, Haylie Benson, whom he helped to raise.

Services for Howard will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 19, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com