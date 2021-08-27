How did a superpower fail so in Afghanistan?

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
RobsNewsRegister
Historians will debate for years, but if I had to point to the most atrocious decisions leading up to the debacle of a pullout in Afghanistan it was (1) ever pulling out of Bagram Air Base in the first place and (2) the ludicrous way in which it was done. The satire site "The Onion" a decade ago (see link) wrote as a comedic piece eerily similar to what ended up happening. They wrote it back then as a joke.
We Cut and ran in the middle of the night. Put yourselves in our Afghan allies shoes - without notice - the Americans are suddenly gone and there isn't even water or power at the base. So much about the tide of war and even economies is a confidence game and our abandonment in such manner clearly destroyed theirs. The war was essentially won for the Taliban that July day.
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41418/the-onion-predicted-americas-pullout-from-bagram-in-afghanistan-in-the-middle-of-the-night