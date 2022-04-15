By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • 

Hoskinson throws 14th perfect game in Oregon history

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Rustyoar

Incredible! Congrats Ky and the whole baseball team...

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented