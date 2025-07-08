By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • July 8, 2025 Tweet

Hope on the Hill food pantry seeks donations

Board member Kassandra VanDyke said the program is witnessing a “significant” increase in need, as well.

Currently, the pantry needs chicken noodle and tomato soup of any brand, along with boxes of cereal, boxed macaroni and cheese and canned tuna. Last month, collection efforts brought in flour, sugar and masa.

“What we get in immediately goes out,” VanDyke said. “The need is there.”

She said 60 to 90 families visit the food bank each week. They can receive food only once a month, meaning the pantry distributes food to about 240 to 400 individual families a month.

The Hope on the Hill pantry also refers people to other food banks to fill additional needs, she said.

Donations can be delivered to the food pantry, the Nazarene Church on the Hill office or dropped off at the office of realtor Heather Acker, 510 N.E. Eighth St., McMinnville, or the News-Register office at 1315 Miller St., McMinnville.

VanDyke is seeking other locations to serve as donation sites. She also will arrange pickup of food via email, at kvandyke@hopeonthehill.org.

Hope on the Hill is located in the old Chemeketa Community College building next to the Church on the Hill, 700 N.W. Hill Road, McMinnville. The pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Hope on the Hill also has a clothing closet, which is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, and from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, call 503-472-8476 ext. 4070.