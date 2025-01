Honors 011725

n Morgan Jarvis of Yamhill has recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Fort Hays State University in Kansas.

n Named to the Fall President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University were Haiden Clason and Chloe Stigall of McMinnville, and Elizabeth Brand and Deborah Long of Lafayette. To earn this honor, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA while earning 12 credits.