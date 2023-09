Homeward Bound Pets offers online auction

Homeward Bound Pets is holding a virtual auction this week called Paws for a Celebration, an event the organizers term its “most important fundraiser of the year”.

More than 130 auction items will be offered Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 13 to 17. The no-kill, non-profit humane society will use the proceeds for caring for and finding homes for dogs and cats.

To register to bid, go to BetterUnite.com/HBPets.