Hometown Days fest starts Friday in Sheridan

Sheridan Hometown Days begins Friday, June 20, with activities at the Sheridan Museum of History at 11 a.m.

Activities scheduled across town will kick off Friday at 2 p.m. with a bed turning featuring historic quilts at the Sheridan Museum of History and a bike decorating and rodeo for kids at City Park. Youngsters will decorate their bikes before competing in games and the join in the kids parade at 6 p.m.

Saturday festivities start with a breakfast at Trinity Lutheran Church at 7 a.m. The Sheridan Revitalization Movement will run a beer garden and live music at West Valley Mercantile from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A carnival behind the Sheridan High School gym has been added to this year’s event. A carnival-style game court is also planned in the gym and at the tennis court, with all fees being donated to next year’s Hometown Days.

Matthew Huegli, chair of the Hometown Days planning committee, predicted the carnival-style game court will evoke nostalgia for many in attendance. He is also hopeful that the carnival can expand in future years with more rides and games.

“We’re hoping for sun,” he said, but rain looks to be in the forecast.

Other activities will include helicopter rides from Church of the Nazarene and, at the high school, a car show, motorcycle poker run, art show, truck driving simulator and corn hole tournament. Several nonprofit and business organizations will also host attractions throughout town.

At the museum, an all-school reunion will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and a book signing with Clifford Sanderlin for his new book “When Gophers Flew, Tales and Memories of Gopher Valley, Oregon,” will be from 2 to 3 p.m.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Faulconer-Chapman Elementary. It will go along Second Street before turning onto Jefferson Street and down South Bridge Street. The parade will finish at City Park on East Main Street.