By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Holocaust survivor, speaker Alter Wiener dies

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

ja74

RIP Al! I hope this bill passes. My kids would come home from school and tell me the stories they heard from him.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable