HLC to take over historic wall restoration

Members of McMinnville’s Historic Landmarks Committee will take the lead on a project repairing a historic wall that was struck by a vehicle last year.

City staff will oversee the work, but HLC volunteers will plan and execute restoration of the historic wall on Northwest Star Mill Way on the west edge of City Park.

“Everyone’s excited to have the HLC be sort of a lead on this project,” Community Development Director Heather Richards told members last week.

The city’s engineering team is busy with other projects, and the HLC’s knowledge of historic regulations makes its members a good fit to restore the 24-foot-long brick wall located at a bend in the road, according to Richards.

The wall is in the city’s Historic Resources Inventory as the remaining piece of a flume that once transported water to a gristmill. According to city records, in 1853, William Newby hired 300 Chinese laborers to cut a four-mile-long ditch from Baker Creek to the north to feed the gristmill at the site.

A portion of the four-foot-tall wall was destroyed when it was struck by a vehicle in November 2025.

City engineers will weigh in on project materials with an eye toward durability and oversee contracts for the work. HLC members will also oversee updating and reinstalling informational signs at the site.

“I think it’s going to be a restoration and reconstruction, a little bit of both,” Richards said of the volunteers’ task.