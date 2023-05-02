HL Griffith 1932 - 2026

HL Griffith was born to Henry Leslie Griffith and Mary Evelyn (Roberts) Griffith on March 2, 1932, in Saddle Mountain, Oklahoma. He passed away May 12, 2026, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon.

He married Nancy (Brannon) on February 1, 1953, in Torrance, California. They had six children, Christopher Timothy in 1954, Melody (Penny) Griffith-Jackson in 1957, Betsy Griffith Oakes in 1959, Mark Griffith in 1967, Michael Griffith in 1970, and Angela Griffith-Thomas in 1972. HL and Nancy had 13 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

HL grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. He was an only child; he went to Fowler School. As a youngster, he had a horse named Lady and many dogs. His hobbies included antiques and genealogy, and as a young man he played fast-pitch softball as a pitcher.

In 1973, he and Nancy moved to Lafayette, Oregon. He was the head custodian at the Junior High and the High School in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com