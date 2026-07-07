History museum campus partly open

A special exhibit about harvest is on display in the warehouse building east of the main building. The vintage sawmill and other buildings also are open for demonstrations.

The history museum focuses on Yamhill County’s agricultural past as well as the general heritage of the area.

The museum also hosts special events, such as Secrets of the Past series, which this month features “Seaside Rock ‘n’ Roll Riots 1962-1964” with RJ Marx at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 21; and Harvest Fest, an annual all-day program, on Saturday, Aug. 29.

For more information, call the museum at 503-472-2842.