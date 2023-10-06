Hillside series looks at McMinnville history, other topics

“McMinnville Through the Years” will be featured in the next edition of Hillside Adventures in Learning on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The 2 p.m. program is open to the public in the Hillside Activity Room, 900 N.E. Hill Road, McMinnville.

Alyssa Ralston, coordinator of the Linfield University archives, and Tori Neitzke, archives intern, will talk about the history of McMinnville from the era before settlers arrived through the 1960s.

Hillside Adventures in Learning also is planning two more sessions in October:

Oct. 17: “My Grandmother was on the Titanic: The Story and Backstory,” featuring Judy Kunze, a retired educator and accountant.

She will talk about her grandmother, who was 24 when she boarded the RMS Titanic to sale across the Atlantic. She survived its sinking and lived to 95, but never wanted to talk about the disaster, Kunze said.

Oct. 24: “Archiving Oregon Wine History,” with Rich Schmidt, director of archives and resource sharing at Linfield University.

He will talk about the Oregon Wine History Archive, which was established at Linfield in 2011 to document the industry’s history. Linfield students are involved in preserving the stories and artifacts.

The series of talks is open to the public at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Hillside Activity Room,. Admission is $5 per person.

For more information, call 503-857-9534.