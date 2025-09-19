Hillside hosts ‘Adventures in Learning’ series

The theme for the fall series is “Rock” Stars. One of the sessions focuses on geology; another is called “Almost Famous,” while the others feature well-known Yamhill County figures.

All programs start at 2 p.m. each Tuesday in the lower level of the Manor building. Admission is $5 and reservations are required at 503-472-9534.

Nicholas Kristof will present first on Oct. 7 with “A World in Turmoil.” The Yamhill native, who writes an award-winning New York Times column and has published several books, will discuss the current state of global health, poverty and gender inequality, among other topics.

On Oct. 14, Scott Burns, a professor emeritus from Portland State University, will talk about “Dynamic Geology of the National Parks of the Pacific Northwest,” examining parks’ geology, plant and animal life.

Robert McBride will give a program called “Almost Famous” on Oct. 21. He was a rock drummer in the 1970s, then studied classical music history, theory and composition. Later, he spent more than 30 years as a broadcaster.

The final segment of the series, “An Inside Look at Creating the Oregon Wine Industry,” will feature one of its pioneers, Susan Sokol Blosser — one of the first to grow and process wine grapes in Yamhill County. She spent decades as a vineyard manager, winery president and advocate for the industry.

The Hillside Adventures in Learning series has been offered in spring and fall for many years. It is popular with both Hillside residents and members of the wider community.