Hillside chorus open to community

Seniors and other community members can join the chorus at Hillside Retirement Community. Rehearsals start Monday, Feb. 12, with the chorus meeting from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the activity room at the Manor.

The chorus has been singing for years. However, during the pandemic, it was open only to Hillside residents. Now it is open to the general public.

Marcia Stratman, conductor, said it is a group of singers of all levels who love to make music together.

Music is provided. Rehearsals will lead up to a spring concert at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

For more information, call Stratman at 971-387-6183 or send email to marciastratman@gmail.com.